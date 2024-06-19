Kane Williamson Steps Down As New Zealand’s White-Ball Captain, Declines Central Contract

AUCKLAND: Star player Kane Williamson has decided to step down as the captain of the New Zealand white-ball teams.

The talisman has also declined a central contract from the board for the 2024-25 season on June 19.

Williamson's decision was announced by the New Zealand cricket board on their official website. The cricket board claimed that the dashing batter made the call to prolong his international career.

The drastic decision from Williamson comes in the aftermath of the disastrous campaign of the Blackcaps at the T20 World Cup 2024.