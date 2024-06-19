Kane Williamson Steps Down As New Zealand’s White-Ball Captain, Declines Central Contract

AUCKLAND: Star player Kane Williamson has decided to step down as the captain of the New Zealand white-ball teams.
The talisman has also declined a central contract from the board for the 2024-25 season on June 19.
Williamson's decision was announced by the New Zealand cricket board on their official website. The cricket board claimed that the dashing batter made the call to prolong his international career.
The drastic decision from Williamson comes in the aftermath of the disastrous campaign of the Blackcaps at the T20 World Cup 2024.
The Kiwis crashed out of the tournament in the group stages after suffering shocking defeats at the hands of West Indies and Afghanistan.
New Zealand have very little cricket at home to look forward to during the 2024/25 season, especially during the January window.
"Kane Williamson has re-emphasised his long-term commitment to the BLACKCAPS in all three formats - despite declining a central contract for the 2024-25 year."
"The veteran of over 350 internationals will forgo a central contract and the captaincy of the BLACKCAPS white ball teams in a move he hopes will extend his international career."
"The 33-year-old has opted to take advantage of a particular set of circumstances this summer in which very little international cricket is being played in New Zealand during the January window," read the statement from New Zealand cricket.
Meanwhile, Williamson clarified that his decision should not be interpreted as him losing interest in international cricket. Instead, he claimed that he is willing to accept a central contract in the future.
“Helping push the team forward across the formats is something I’m very passionate about and something I want to keep contributing towards,” Williamson said.
“However, pursuing an overseas opportunity during the New Zealand summer means I’m unable to accept a central contract offer,” he added.
Williamson said that spending more time with his family is his first priority at the moment.
“Playing for New Zealand is something I treasure, and my desire to give back to the team remains undiminished," Williamson said.
“My life outside cricket has changed however - spending more time with my family and enjoying experiences with them at home or abroad is something that’s even more important to me,” he added.
Besides Williamson, fiery pacer Lockie Ferguson has also declined a central contract from the New Zealand cricket board.