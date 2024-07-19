New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav Appointed India T20I Captain; Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that star batter Suryakumar Yadav will replace Rohit Sharma as the new T20I captain.

Fresh from leading India to T20 World Cup triumph, Rohit Sharma will make a comeback for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, with Virat Kohli also making a return in the fifty-over format.

It may be noted that this is not the first time that the captaincy baton has been passed on to Suryakumar as he had previously led the T20I team during the away series against South Africa as then skipper Rohit Sharma was unavailable for selection following a gruelling ODI World Cup.