New Zealand Hammer India In Third Test To Complete Historic 3-0 Sweep

MUMBAI: New Zealand completed a crushing 3-0 test series clean sweep in India as the Black Caps bowled out the hosts for 121 on a tricky wicket to register a 25-run victory on day three of the third and final Test played in Mumbai on Sunday.

It was also India’s first whitewash at home since their 2-0 defeat to South Africa back in 2000. The 'Men in Blue' will be feeling the heat ahead of a challenging five-match series against Australia.

The New Zealand spinners ran riot on a turning track that caused a lot of trouble to Indian batters. Kiwi spinner Ajax Patel, born in Mumbai, produced a stellar performance as he picked up at total of 11 wickets combined in both the innings, ripping through Indian defences.