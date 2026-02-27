Cristiano Ronaldo becomes co-owner of Spanish club UD Almeria

NEW DELHI: Cristiano Ronaldo has become a co-owner of Spanish second-division side UD Almeria, buying a 25 per cent stake in the club.

The club announced the ownership on Thursday, welcoming the Portugal legend on board.

“It has been a long-time ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch,” Ronaldo was quoted as saying in a media release.

“UD Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to support the club’s next phase of growth,” he added.

Meanwhile, the President of the club, Mohamed Al Khereiji, said, “We are very pleased that Cristiano has chosen our club to invest in. He is considered the best player in history, knows Spanish football very well, and understands the potential of what we are building here, both in terms of the first team and the youth academy.”

Almeria has been under the control of Saudi Arabian owners for over six years. Mohamed Al-Khereiji became the new owner and president of the club at in the summer of 2025 when he bought it from Turki Al Alsheikh.

This agreement is part of the international expansion of the club being carried out by Al Khereiji through his business conglomerate, SMC Group.

Almeria last played in La Liga in the 2023-24 season before being relegated after finishing 19th. The team is currently third in the second division standings with 48 points from 27 games, one behind CD Castellon in second and two behind leader Real Racing Club. Agencies

