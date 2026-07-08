Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Qatar Was His Last World Cup, Vows No Rash Decision on Portugal Future

DALLAS: Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup ended with a Spanish sting in the tail, but he was unwilling to make a hasty call on his international future.

Ronaldo told reporters in the mixed zone that Spain enjoyed “a bit of luck” to score through substitute Merino in the dying moments of a match he felt could have swung either way.

“I’m sad to be leaving the World Cup like this,” he said.

“I gave it my all. I did my best, and I’m leaving with a clear conscience. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I’ll now have time to reflect and be with my family. I won’t be making any rash decisions,” he added.

The 41-year-old stopped short of confirming whether he had played his final game for Portugal, saying he did not want a personal decision to overshadow the team’s campaign.

“I don’t make decisions in the heat of the moment,” he said. Agencies

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