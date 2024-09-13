Cristiano Ronaldo criticises Manchester United’s direction under Erik ten Hag, calls for complete rebuild

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out about Manchester United’s current struggles, criticising manager Erik ten Hag and calling for a complete overhaul of the club's structure in order to return to winning ways.

Ronaldo, who now plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, took aim at the Dutch manager's recent comments, suggesting that Manchester United cannot compete for the Premier League or Champions League titles.

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, the Portuguese star, who had two spells at Old Trafford, expressed his disappointment with the club's trajectory and questioned Ten Hag’s mentality.

"As Manchester United coach, you cannot say that you're not going to fight to win the league or Champions League," Ronaldo said. "Mentally, you can say maybe we don't have that potential, but I cannot say that. We're going to try, you have to try."

United finished a disappointing eighth in the Premier League last season, their lowest position in the club's history, and have lost two of their opening three games this campaign, leaving Ten Hag under immense pressure.

Ronaldo, a club legend with 145 goals in 346 appearances, believes the situation at Old Trafford is more deeply rooted, going as far as to suggest that Manchester United has stagnated since the retirement of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Reflecting on his own experience at the club, Ronaldo lamented the lack of progress. "There has been no evolution since Sir Alex left," he said. Despite being one of the biggest clubs in the world, Ronaldo insists that without structural change, United cannot compete with football’s elite. "They need to rebuild everything. The club needs time because it's still one of the best clubs in the world, but they need to change."

However, the 38-year-old remains optimistic about the future, especially with recent moves by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of the club, to restore United to its former glories. Ratcliffe's Ineos team recently purchased a 25% stake in the club and took control of football operations. "I believe the future will be bright, but they don't just depend on talent. They have to rebuild from the bottom. If not, they cannot compete. It will be impossible."

One glimmer of hope, according to Ronaldo, is the addition of his former teammate, Ruud van Nistelrooy, to Ten Hag’s backroom staff. Ronaldo praised the move, suggesting that van Nistelrooy's experience and deep understanding of the club could help improve its fortunes. "If Ten Hag listens to Ruud, maybe he can help himself. The people who understand football are the people who were there in the dressing room. They know how to deal with the players."

Ronaldo called for the club to lean on figures from United's past who have a deep knowledge of its traditions and values. "You cannot rebuild a club without knowledge – not guys who work in the office. The people who understand football are the people who were there. They know how to deal with the players." IANS

