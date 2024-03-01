Cristiano Ronaldo handed one-match suspension, fined!

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match after appearing to make an obscene gesture following Al Nassr’s 3-2 win over Al Shabab, the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation (SAFF) said on Wednesday.

After the final whistle on Sunday, social media videos captured Ronaldo cupping his ear before repeatedly pumping his hand forward in front of his pelvic area. The action appeared to be directed at the rival Al Shabab supporters.

In the background, chants of “Messi” could be heard, referencing Ronaldo’s long-term football rival from Argentina.

The committee said the Portuguese star would have to pay a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals ($2,666) to the Saudi Football Federation, and 20,000 riyals to Al-Shabab to cover the costs of the complaint filing fees.

The committee said the decision is not subject to appeal. Agencies

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo-less Al Nassr whitewash Lionel Messi-benched Inter Miami

Also Watch: