Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 100th goal for Al Nassr

NEW DELHI: Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday scored his 100th goal for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr during the Saudi Super Cup final against Al Ahli at the Hong Kong Stadium. The talisman converted from the spot for Al Nassr in the 41st minute to put his side ahead. With the strike, Ronaldo became the first player to record 100 goals or more for four clubs and his national team. Ronaldo had 145 goals for Manchester United, 450 goals for Real Madrid, and 101 goals for Juventus. For Portugal, the 40-year-old has netted 138 times, making him the highest goalscorer in international football. His first club, Sporting CP, is the only team for which Ronaldo did not record 100 goal strikes. Agencies

