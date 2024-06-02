Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr Falls to Al Hilal in Penalty Shootout as They Clinch King Cup of Champions Title

JEDDAH: It was heartbreak for Cristiano Ronaldo as Al Hilal won the King Cup of Champions after beating Al Nassr 5-4 on penalties in the final on Friday, at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

This is Al Hilal’s second King Cup of Champions title in a row, also securing its third title of the season after winning the Saudi Super Cup and the Saudi Pro League.

Both Ruben Neves and Alex Telles missed the opening penalties for their respective teams, while Ronaldo and Mitrovic stepped up to keep the scoresheet moving. Al Nassr’s second keeper Waleed Abdullah gave his side the advantage after saving Saud Abdulhamid’s penalty in sudden death.

However, Bounou stepped up once again and saved Ali Al Hassan’s penalty to keep his side’s hopes alive. With Nasser Al Dawsari making no mistake in scoring the next penalty for Al Hilal, Bounou capped off an incredible night after saving youngster Meshari Al-Nemer’s penalty to win the match. Agencies

Also Read: Marie-Antoinette Katoto's Second-Half Goal Secures France's 2-1 Victory Over England in Women's Euro 2025 Qualifier

Also watch: