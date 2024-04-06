Croatian Football Federation condemns violence after Cup semifinal

NEW DELHI: The Croatian Football Federation has condemned the violence that followed Dinamo Zagreb’s 1-0 win over Hadjuk Split in the Croatia Cup semifinals on Wednesday. Spectators invaded the pitch after the final whistle and violence spilled out in and around the stadium till late. Local media said 51 people were detained by the police and eight police officers were injured after clashes with fans.

The governing body said in a statement it condemned any form of violence in football and called on all stakeholders in football to observe zero tolerance for unacceptable behaviour, from racism and discrimination to physical violence.

“We share the deep disappointment of the football community due to the unfortunate scenes that followed last night’s match, and we hope that each individual involved in the riots will be held accountable in accordance with the law,” it added.

The mayor of Split also condemned the violence on Thursday and apologised to the residents of the city. Agencies

