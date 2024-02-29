Sports

Croatia’s Donna Vekic, Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska advance to second round of Cymbiotika San Diego Open

Croatia’s Donna Vekic and Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska were among those moving into the second round of the Cymbiotika San Diego Open on Tuesday.
Croatia’s Donna Vekic, Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska advance to second round of Cymbiotika San Diego Open

San Diego: Croatia’s Donna Vekic and Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska were among those moving into the second round of the Cymbiotika San Diego Open on Tuesday.

Vekic, a finalist here in 2022, beat local wildcard Katherine Hui, 7-5, 6-2, in her WTA Tour singles debut. A Santa Fe Christian School graduate now playing on the collegiate level at Stanford, Hui is the reigning US Open girls’ singles titlist.

A first-time major semifinalist last month at the Australian Open, Yastremska had to dig deep in outlasting American Caroline Dolehide, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1. The 23-year-old was up a set and a break only to have her opponent force a decider. Yastremska overcame nine double faults in the two-hour, eight-minute matchup.

Czech Katerina Siniakova, a doubles titlist here last year with countrywoman Barbora Krejcikova, beat Japanese qualifier Mai Hontama 6-3, 6-1, in one hour and 13 minutes. Australian wild card Taylah Preston was a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 winner over Poland’s Magdalena Frech. Agencies

Also Read: Donna Vekic to face Petra Kvitova in German Open final

Also Watch:             

Dayana Yastremska
Donna Vekic

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com