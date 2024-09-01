Crystal Palace Secure Trevoh Chalobah on Season-Long Loan from Chelsea

London: Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Trevoh Chalobah on a season-long loan from Chelsea. The 25-year-old defender, who has also played in midfield in spells of his career, joins the Eagles until the end of the 2024/25 season. Having been with the Blues since the age of nine, Chalobah’s first taste of senior football came in the form of three successful seasons on loan at Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town (in the Championship) and Lorient (in Ligue 1). “I'm delighted to join an ambitious club like Crystal Palace. I know some of the boys in the squad well and I'm looking forward to playing alongside them in front of the amazing support at Selhurst Park,” said Chalobah to Crystal Palace’s media team. IANS

