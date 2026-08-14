CWG champion Sakshi Chaudhary targets Asian Games glory after dominant 51kg gold in Glasgow

New Delhi: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sakshi Chaudhary said that she has already shifted her attention to the Asian Games 2026, with the Indian boxer determined to build on her impressive campaign in Glasgow and challenge for another major international title.

Sakshi produced a dominant performance in the women’s 51kg boxing category at the Commonwealth Games, defeating England’s Ruby White 5-0 in the final to claim the gold medal. The Indian remained unbeaten throughout the competition and maintained a perfect 5-0 unanimous-decision record from the pre-quarterfinals through to the final.

Her gold medal-winning performance in Glasgow was built on sharp movement, composed defence, accurate combinations and intelligent tactical adjustments. Against White in the final, Sakshi controlled the contest from the opening bell and secured a unanimous victory, with the judges’ scorecards reading 30-27, 29-28, 30-27, 30-26 and 30-27.

The triumph has given Sakshi further confidence ahead of the Asian Games, which are scheduled to begin in Japan on September 19.

“Winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games is a dream come true moment for me. And now my complete focus is on the Asian Games. These are the platforms that I have always aimed at, and I want to give the best of my abilities,” Sakshi said.

The boxer added that representing India remains her biggest source of motivation and helps her push herself to improve with every bout.

“I play for my country. This constant thought pumps me up and gives me the strength and courage to do better than the last match I played,” she added.

Sakshi said she would immediately begin preparations for the Asian Games and use the lessons from her Commonwealth Games campaign to further sharpen her game.

“I will begin my training for the Asian Games now. I have learnt a lot from my Commonwealth matches, and I will always cherish this experience,” she said. IANS

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