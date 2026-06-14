Cyle Larin equaliser earns Canada point

Toronto: Substitute Cyle Larin scored within minutes of coming on to rescue Canada from defeat and secure a historic 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening Group B match on Friday, earning the World Cup co-hosts their first-ever point at the tournament.

Playing in front of a packed home crowd at Toronto Stadium, Canada looked set to suffer a seventh consecutive World Cup defeat after falling behind in the first half. However, Larin came off the bench in the 76th minute and made an immediate impact.

He scored the equalizer just two minutes later, igniting celebrations among the sea of red-clad supporters. This goal was a significant moment for Canadian football, as it became the country’s first World Cup goal scored on home soil.

Bosnia struck first in the 21st minute. Jovo Lukic guided home a flick-on from a corner to score his first international goal and give the Dragons the lead. Canada responded well and created several opportunities but struggled to finish. Jonathan David, the country’s all-time leading scorer, missed a great chance when he shot straight at goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

The draw gave Canada their first point in World Cup history, following six losses in the 1986 and 2022 tournaments. While Canada can take confidence from avoiding defeat, they might also feel they missed an opportunity to earn all three points after dominating much of the game. IANS

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