Dale Steyn wants Ottniel Baartman in South Africa T20 World Cup squad

New Delhi: Former South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn compared SA20 league season 2 leading wicket-taker Ottniel Baartman with India’s Mohammad Shami and wants him in South Africa’s 2024 T20 World Cup squad. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape pace bowler Bartman was sensational with the ball when he clinched a double-wicket maiden against Durban’s Super Giants in Qualifier 1 of SA20 Season 2. The right-arm seamer has been consistent throughout the competition for the Sunrisers, with his 4-10 propelling him to the top of the SA20 wicket-takers leaderboard.

When asked about Baartman’s consistency in the league, Steyn was awestruck and compared him with Mohammad Shami due to precision in his bowling. “He is simply remarkable. When you see his seam position it is similar to Mohammad Shami. I have never seen such seam position in any other South African bowler, he is just like Shami,” Steyn told IANS.

Ottniel Baartman has 16 wickets to his name in only seven matches at a brilliant average of 12.18 in SA20 Season 2. Steyn also for Barrtman’s inclusion in the 2024 T20 World Cup squad and emphasised his key role in the Caribbean conditions. IANS

