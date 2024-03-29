Daniil Medvedev beats Nicolas Jarry to set Sinner semifinal in Miami

Florida: Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner won his 20th match of 2024 to reach the Miami Open semifinals for the third time in the past four years with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Tomas Machac on Wednesday.

Sinner, seeded second, will take on either No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev who beat No. 22 seed Nicolas Jarry 6-2, 7-6(7).

Sinner reached his fourth final four of the season and moved to 20-1 overall. He reached the finals of this event in 2021 and 2023, losing both times.

“It was a really tough match, but I was happy about the performance,” Sinner said.

Sinner, 22, said Machac served well early on and his aggressiveness kept things close for a while. But Sinner continued his fabulous run, breaking his opponent’s serve four times, to move on to the next round.

“I always say when it all feels good on the court, it’s easy to play tennis,” he said. “But it has to start off in a practice session when you don’t feel well, but you still have to practice and this can make the difference.

“At the moment, I feel really good on the court,” he continued.

Aiming for his second ATP Masters 1000 crown, the No. 3 player in the ATP Rankings boasts a 20-1 season record with titles at the Australian Open and in Rotterdam.

Medvedev made just three unforced errors to Jarry’s 14 in the first set alone before Jarry worked his way back into the match and came within two points of stealing the second set in a rollercoaster tie-break.

But Medvedev held his nerve to extend his winning streak at Hard Rock Stadium to nine matches as he moved to within two wins of successfully defending a title for the first time in his career, ATP reports.

Jarry would have returned to the Top 20 and become the first Chilean to reach the Miami semi-finals since Fernando Gonzalez in 2004 had he beaten Medvedev. Agencies

Also Read: India’s golf potential encourages R&A to lend full support to Indian Golf Union for development

Also Watch: