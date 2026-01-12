Daniil Medvedev prepares for Australian Open in style with Brisbane win

Brisbane: Three-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev warmed up for an assault on this year’s opening Grand Slam in perfect fashion by winning the Brisbane International final on Sunday.

The Russian World No. 13 was too strong for American Brandon Nakashima and ran out a 6-2, 7-6 (7/1) winner in 96 minutes on Pat Rafter Arena for his 22nd ATP Tour title.

“I started pretty strong but then Brandon found his way back, saved some match points then almost got it to a third set,” Medvedev said.

“It’s been a great start to the year,” said Medvedev, who made the final in Brisbane in 2019.

“I said then that I would try and come back and win it. I came back seven or eight years later and I’m happy to hold the trophy.” Agencies

