Daniil Medvedev returns to US Open in style, cruises past Gaston in straight sets

New York: The 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev made a successful return to the US Open. After a disappointing first-round exit to a Frenchman in 2025, Medvedev made sure there would be no repeat of the dramatic exit on his return on Sunday night.

Medvedev opened his campaign at the hard-court major in controlled fashion, defeating qualifier Hugo Gaston 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 in two hours and 14 minutes. Last year, Medvedev fell to Benjamin Bonzi in a chaotic five-set opener that did not finish until 12:49 a.m. local time. But this time, the former World No. 1 returned to Flushing Meadows with a point to prove.

In other first-round action, home hope Tommy Paul rallied from a sluggish start to defeat qualifier Coleman Wong 6-7(3), 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

Moreover, Luca Van Assche beat 29th-seeded Briton Cameron Norrie 6-7(8) 6-2 6-2 6-3, Lloyd Harris beat Jack Kennedy 6-4 6-2 6-2, Jaume Munar beat Terence Atmane 6-7 3-6 6-1 7-6 7-5, Dino Prižmic beat Alexander Shevchenko 2-6 6-3 6-3 5-7 7-5, Daniel Merida Aguilar beat Márton Fucsovics 6-4 6-4 6-2, Jiri Lehecka beat Pablo Carreño Busta 6-1 7-6 4-6 6-2. Agencies

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