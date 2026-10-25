Darren Bazeley to step down as New Zealand football coach

Auckland: Darren Bazeley will step down as New Zealand men’s national football team head coach when his contract expires in December 2026, bringing his four-year tenure to an end despite guiding the All Whites to their first FIFA World Cup qualification since 2010.

New Zealand Football confirmed the decision ahead of the team’s upcoming home series against India in November, which will mark Bazeley’s final assignment in charge.

The All Whites are scheduled to face India at Go Media Stadium in Auckland on November 12 before travelling to Christchurch for the second encounter on November 15. The latter fixture will be the first international football match at the new One New Zealand Stadium.

Bazeley’s tenure has included several significant results against opposition from outside the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC). Among the highlights were a victory over African champions Côte d’Ivoire and a 4-1 win against Chile at Eden Park in March, which strengthened New Zealand’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States. IANS

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