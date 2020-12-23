David Lloyd to stay at Glamorgan until 2023

LONDON: Glamorgan vice-captain David Lloyd has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2023 season.



The all-rounder made his Glamorgan debut in 2012, and has since gone on to score nearly 3,000 first-class runs with four centuries and a best of 119 at Gloucestershire in 2018. Lloyd sits sixth in the club's all-time T20 run scorers having moved past the 1,000 run mark during the 2020 season.

"I'm really happy to be signing a new deal at Glamorgan. Being Welsh and playing for the only Welsh first-class county is something I'm very proud of, and to have been capped and captain Glamorgan was something I could only dream about," said Lloyd in a statement.

"We've got high-quality overseas players, really talented youngsters and a solid core to build on, and the culture around Sophia Gardens is fantastic, across the entire club. I've played for Glamorgan since I was 16 and I can't wait to walk out to bat again with our fans behind us," he added.

Lloyd was capped in 2019, becoming the first north Walian to receive the honour since Wilf Wooller in 1939. Lloyd was also the first north Walian since Wooller (in 1960) to captain Glamorgan when he was appointed interim captain for part of the 2019 season. He was named as captain of the Royal London Cup side for the 2020 season, as well as club vice-captain.

Glamorgan Director of Cricket Mark Wallace said: "Lloydy has gone from strength to strength in recent years and has solidified himself as a key player across the side in all formats. IANS

