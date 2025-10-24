David Miller, Gerald Coetzee Out of South Africa’s Pakistan Tour

NEW DELHI: South Africa’s stand-in T20I captain David Miller was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming series against Pakistan, which begins on October 28 in Rawalpindi, along with fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, who will miss both T20I and ODI series.

“Miller has been sidelined after scans conducted on Wednesday confirmed he had sustained a Grade 1 right hamstring strain during training in the build-up to the tour. He will now begin a phased rehabilitation program,” Cricket South Africa said in a statement.

Coetzee was forced to withdraw from the white-ball leg of the tour due to a pectoral muscle injury, which he sustained during the T20I against Namibia in Windhoek earlier in October. Donovan Ferreira will captain the side in Miller’s absence. Matthew Breetzke and uncapped Tony de Zorzi were added to the T20I squad. Ottneil Baartman was included in place of Coetzee in the ODI side. South Africa will play a three-match T20I series from October 28 to November 1 in Rawalpindi and Lahore. The ODI series will be played in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8. Agencies

