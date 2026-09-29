David Miller, Temba Bavuma Centuries Power South Africa to ODI Series Win Over Australia

JOHANNESBURG: Temba Bavuma and David Miller both struck centuries as South Africa defeated Australia by 32 runs in a high-scoring second one-day international in Johannesburg on Sunday to claim the three-match series with a game to spare.

Australia sent its host in to bat and South Africa amassed 365 for nine in its 50 overs, before bowling the visitor out for 333 in 49.5 overs as it continued its dominance over its rival with a 19th ODI win in their last 25 meetings.

South Africa made a cautious start to its innings and was rocked by the loss of Aiden Markram off the first ball, with Cooper Connolly taking a superb one-handed catch above his head off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood.

Bavuma scored his 103 from 116 balls for his sixth ODI century in a measured innings where he scored all around the wicket.

Miller was more explosive, with nine sixes in his 142 from 93 balls, clearing the ropes with ease as he struck his career-best score and eighth ODI ton. There was little else of substance as the pair put on 156 for the fourth wicket and Jack Edwards, playing in his second ODI, was the pick of the bowlers with 5-67 in 10 overs.

In a carbon-copy of Thursday’s 67-run win for South Africa in Durban, Australia made a lightning start to its reply as Mitchell Marsh (84 from 53 balls) and Travis Head (84 from 76 balls) put on 130 in 17 overs for the first wicket.

Keshav Maharaj (2-54), Bjorn Fortuin (2-70) and Markram (1-55) were all effective in their 10 overs on a very good batting wicket. Agencies

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