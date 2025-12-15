De Arrascaeta Masterclass Sends Flamengo to FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final

Doha: Giorgian de Arrascaeta has provided a pair of assists for Leo Pereira and Danilo as Flamengo down Pyramids to book a date with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final. Three days after they eased past Cruz Azul to win the FIFA Derby of the Americas, CR Flamengo have collected more silverware as they defeated Pyramids FC 2-0 to win the FIFA Challenger Cup, FIFA reports. Victory has also secured Flamengo a ticket to the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup against PSG on December 17. Agencies

