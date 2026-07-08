De Ketelaere double inspires Belgium’s 4-1 rout of USA to reach World Cup quarterfinals

USA Defence Torn to Pieces

Seattle: Belgium booked their place in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals after they beat USA 4-1 in a Round of 16 clash at the Seattle Stadium on Monday.

Charles de Ketelaere struck twice in the opening period before setting up substitute Hans Vanaken in the second.

Romelu Lukaku put a seal on the win with a fourth in second half added time as the Red Devils returned to the last eight stage for the first time since 2018.

Malik Tillman scored from another freekick in the 31st minute.

Belgium restored its advantage two minutes later as Trossard reached the byline and crossed for De Ketelaere to head in from close range. The United States almost replied before halftime, but Courtois raced off his line to deny Folarin Balogun.

Pochettino introduced Giovanni Reyna after the break, but Belgium struck again in the 57th minute. Freese hesitated while trying to clear a long ball outside his area, allowing Vanaken, who had replaced Onana, to chip into an empty net.

Belgium added a fourth in the 93rd minute when Chris Richards botched an attempted clearance and Lukaku pounced, lashing a low shot into the far corner to end co-host United States' title hopes.

All attention pre-game had been on Balogun’s place in the US starting lineup, after US President Donald Trump asked FIFA to review the striker’s one-game suspension for a red card, and the governing body controversially obliged.

But Belgium’s XI had a few surprises of its own, with Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku among the heavyweights benched. And coach Rudi Garcia’s gambit proved inspired, with De Ketelaere starring for the European nation. Agencies

Match Stats

USA Belgium

56% Possession 44%

7 Shots 15

2 Shots on target 7

0 Big chances missed 2

3 Corners 5

459 Accurate passes 334

87% Passing accuracy 81%

11 Foul against 9

0 Offsides 1

2 Yellow cards 0

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