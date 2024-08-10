Decision before the end of the Games: Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) issues statement on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal

Paris: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has agreed to hear wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal to be awarded the silver medal in the women’s 50kg competition in the Paris Olympic Games and said a decision will be issued before the end of the Games.

Vinesh lost the chance to fight for the gold medal after she was disqualified before the final round after exceeding the weight limit of her 50kg wrestling category. Later, she appealed against her Olympic disqualification with the CAS and demanded a joint silver medal in the 50kg weight category.

“An application was filed at the CAS Ad hoc Division at 16:45 CEST on 7 August 2024 by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (the Applicant) in relation to the decision taken by United World Wrestling (UWW) to replace her, because of her failed second weigh-in, before the gold medal match of the Women’s Freestyle 50kg competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 that was due to commence at 18:15 CEST the same day (the Challenged Decision),” the CAS statement read.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is assisting Vinesh with her appeal. Her appeal will be represented by renowned senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania before the CAS ad-hoc division. Salve will be joining the hearing online.

The plea has been referred to a sole arbitrator, who is expected to issue a decision before the end of the Paris Olympics.

“The Applicant initially sought a decision from the CAS Ad hoc Division annulling the Challenged Decision and ordering another weigh-in before the final match as well as a declaration that she be declared eligible and qualified to participate in the final.

“However, she did not request urgent interim measures. The CAS Ad hoc Division procedure is fast, but it was not possible for a decision on the merits to be issued within an hour, bearing in mind that the Respondent UWW would have had to be heard first. The procedure is, however, ongoing and the Applicant has confirmed that she seeks the annulment of the Challenged Decision and that she requests to be awarded a (shared) silver medal.”

“The matter has been referred to the Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC (AUS), sitting as a Sole Arbitrator, who will hold a hearing with the parties today. The Sole Arbitrator’s decision is expected to be issued before the end of the Olympic Games,” the statement concluded. IANS

