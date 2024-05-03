Deepak Chahar’s injury doesn't look good: Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai: Stephen Fleming, the head coach of Chennai Super Kings, has said fast-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar’s hamstring injury doesn’t look good as the early signs to its extent weren’t great.

Chahar, who previously missed two matches in the IPL 2024 season due to a niggle, hobbled off the field after bowling just two deliveries, and never returned to the field for the remainder of the game. It meant CSK became a bowler short in dewy conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where Punjab Kings outclassed them by seven wickets.

"The travelogue is pretty busy. There's a lot of ins and outs. So, Deepak Chahar doesn't look good. The initial feeling wasn't great. So, I'm hoping for a more positive report when the physio and the doctor have a look," said Fleming in a post-match press conference.

Ahead of their reverse fixture against PBKS in Dharamsala on May 5, CSK look messed up in their fast-bowling stocks. Apart from Chahar’s injury, Sri Lanka duo of Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana are flying out to Colombo for visa work ahead of the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies.

Also Read: IPL season: KL Rahul, Deepak Chahar in focus as India face confident Zimbabwe

Also Watch: