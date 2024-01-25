Deepika Soreng, Mumtaz Khan shine as India beat Poland in FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup

NEW DELHI: Deepika Soreng and Mumtaz Khan scored a brace each as the Indian women’s hockey team eked out a narrow 5-4 win over Poland in its opening Pool C match of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup here on Wednesday.

Mumtaz (4th, 23th minutes) and Deepika (6th, 29th) struck twice, while Mariana Kujur (23rd) was the other goal scorer for India.

Poland’s goals were scored by Julia Kucharska (8th), captain Marlena Rybacha (10th), Paula Slawinska (27th) and Monika Polewczak (29th).

India will next play the United States of America. Agencies

