‘Deeply painful’: Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association condemns molestation

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Saturday expressed profound dismay over the alleged molestation involving two Australian women cricketers in Indore.

“No woman should have to endure such inappropriate behaviour. We extend our deepest condolences to the affected players. This incident is deeply painful not only for the players but for the entire sports community, as well as for our state and city,” Mahanaaryaman Scindia, President of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), posted on his X.

Scindia said that Madhya Pradesh, especially Indore, has always been renowned for the respect and safety of its guests. The players, staying at the premium Hotel for the Women’s World Cup Cricket, were reportedly harassed while walking to a nearby cafe, casting a shadow over Madhya Pradesh’s reputation for hospitality.

Scindia further lamented the damage to the city’s image: “The inappropriate behaviour of one individual has tarnished this prestigious image, leaving us all deeply saddened. We commend the swift and firm action of the local administration and police, who promptly identified and arrested the accused. The MPCA stands in complete solidarity with the affected players and the Australian team during this difficult time and is committed to providing all possible cooperation to the investigating agencies.” IANS

