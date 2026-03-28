Defending Champion Chacarra Leads Indian Open; Chouhan Surges to 23rd

Gurugram: Defending champion Eugenio Chacarra of Spain signed for a three-under 69 to move into the clubhouse lead at a total of eight-under 136 in round two of the US$ 2.55 million Indian Open 2026. South Africans Casey Jarvis and MJ Daffue, winners of the event in India last week, were placed second and third at seven-under 137 and six-under 138, respectively.

Former PGTI Order of Merit champion Om Prakash Chouhan (73-71), who hails from Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, ended the day as the best-placed Indian after a brilliant late flurry during his second round of one-under 71. Chouhan, a winner on the HotelPlanner Tour three years back, gained 18 spots on day two to be placed tied 23rd at a total of even-par 144.

The Bengaluru-based 18-year-old Manoj S. (76-70), making his debut at the Indian Open and playing only his second season as a professional, impressed with a grand comeback through his score of 70 in Round Two to be the next highest-placed Indian in tied 41st position at two-over 146. Manoj gained 46 spots on day two.

Earlier in the day, there was a one-hour 20-minute stoppage in play due to lightning. As a result, 30 players were yet to complete round two when play was suspended due to fading light at 6:37 pm local time on Friday. The Indian trio consisting of 16-year-old tournament debutant Kartik Singh (73-76), Dhruv Sheoran (75-74), and Khalin Joshi (77-72), were all in tied 68th place at a total of five-over 149, just one stroke outside the projected cut of four-over.

The 39-year-old Om Prakash Chouhan, a winner of 12 titles including one last month on the DP World PGTI, conceded three bogeys over the first six holes on Friday but came roaring back with five birdies between the ninth and 14th holes. He bogeyed the closing 18th but was still the best-placed Indian at the end of day two. IANS

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