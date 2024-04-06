Sports

Defending champion Frances Tiafoe moves in US Clay Court Championship

Defending champion Frances Tiafoe beat James Duckworth 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-5 on Thursday night in the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship to advance to the quarterfinal for the third straight year.
Defending champion Frances Tiafoe moves in US Clay Court Championship

NEW YORK: Defending champion Frances Tiafoe beat James Duckworth 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-5 on Thursday night in the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship to advance to the quarterfinal for the third straight year.

The third-seeded American had 15 aces and didn’t face a break point against the Australian.

Tiafoe advanced to face sixth-seeded Jordan Thompson of Australia in the quarterfinals Friday. Thompson beat American Aleksandar Kovacevic 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (7) in 3 hours, 35 minutes in the longest match in tournament history.

Also, fourth-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argetnina beat Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia 6-4, 6-4. American Michael Mmoh upset eighth-seeded Max Purcell of Australia 6-2, 7-5. Agencies

Also Read: Frances Tiafoe eases into Dallas Open quarters with straight set win over Alex Michelsen

Also Watch:             

Frances Tiafoe
US Clay Court Championship

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com