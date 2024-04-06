Defending champion Frances Tiafoe moves in US Clay Court Championship

NEW YORK: Defending champion Frances Tiafoe beat James Duckworth 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-5 on Thursday night in the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship to advance to the quarterfinal for the third straight year.

The third-seeded American had 15 aces and didn’t face a break point against the Australian.

Tiafoe advanced to face sixth-seeded Jordan Thompson of Australia in the quarterfinals Friday. Thompson beat American Aleksandar Kovacevic 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (7) in 3 hours, 35 minutes in the longest match in tournament history.

Also, fourth-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argetnina beat Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia 6-4, 6-4. American Michael Mmoh upset eighth-seeded Max Purcell of Australia 6-2, 7-5. Agencies

