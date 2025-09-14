Defending champion Frech crashes out of Guadalajara Open, Maria also out

ZAPOPAN: Defending champion Magdalena Frech was sent packing from the Guadalajara Open after a 7-5, 6-4 quarterfinal defeat by 19-year-old Czech Nikola Bartunkova on Friday, while German sixth seed Tatjana Maria was knocked out by Elsa Jacquemot.

Bartunkova secured the win over Polish fourth seed Frech, who won the WTA 500 hardcourt tournament last year by beating Australia’s Olivia Gadecki in straight sets in the final, in one hour and 38 minutes, to advance to her first WTA semifinal.

Maria, the Queen’s Club champion, was another casualty as the 38-year-old fell to Frenchwoman Jacquemot 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarters.

American 17-year-old Iva Jovic continued her impressive run, recovering from a second-set wobble to take out Andorra’s Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(6) in the other quarterfinal. Up next for Jovic is Bartunkova.

Canadian Marina Stakusic’s run was ended by Colombian Emiliana Arango 6-2, 6-3. Stakusic, 20, earlier stunned 2017 French Open champion and Latvian third seed Jelena Ostapenko in the round of 16. Agencies

