Defining moment in their journey: Tendulkar on India's maiden Women's World Cup win

Navi Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for their emphatic World Cup title win.

Tendulkar reserved special praise for the team as he took to X and wrote, “1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams. Today, our Women’s Cricket Team has done something truly special. They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift that trophy one day. This is a defining moment in the journey of Indian women’s cricket. Well done, Team India. You’ve made the whole nation proud.” IANS

Also Read: National School Games Boxing Championship: Assam win 5 medals