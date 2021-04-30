Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw hits 6 fours in first over

AHMEDABAD: Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw hammered six fours off six balls in the first over of the innings bowled by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) speedster Shivam Mavi in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Thursday night.



The onslaught in the first over that fetched 25 runs (including one wide), helped DC register the highest score in the power-play phase of this season's IPL. DC made 67/0 in the first six overs, bettering the 65/0 the franchise made against CSK in Mumbai.

Shaw, who has been in great form in recent times with some great knocks in Vijay Hazare one-dayers as well as in the IPL, then reached his fifty off just 18 deliveries.

It was the joint second fastest half-century for the Delhi franchise in IPL along with Rishabh Pant's 18-ball effort against Mumbai Indians in 2019.

The fastest IPL fifty for the Delhi franchise stands in the name of Chris Morris who took 17 balls against Gujarat Lions in 2016. IANS

