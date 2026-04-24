Delhi Capitals sign Rehan Ahmed as replacement for Ben Duckett in IPL 2026

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals (DC) have signed England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed as a replacement for his compatriot Ben Duckett for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

According to an official IPL media advisory, Rehan has been roped in for a fee of INR 75 lakh. The 21-year-old right-arm leg-spinner has represented England in all three formats, featuring in five Tests, nine ODIs, and 13 T20Is, and has taken a total of 49 international wickets so far. IANS

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