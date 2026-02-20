Delhi & District Cricket Association hosts students and Delhi Police families

New Delhi: The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) hosted approximately 2,000 special guests at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 fixture between South Africa and the UAE.

The initiative included approximately 1,000 school students from various schools and welfare institutions across the capital. The students were invited to witness the international fixture live, offering many of them the opportunity to experience a global cricketing event from within the stadium environment.

Through this gesture, DDCA aims to encourage greater participation in sport, inspire young minds, and strengthen cricket’s connection with the next generation across diverse sections of society, DDCA said in a release. IANS

