Delhi Pro Volleyball League set to debut in 2026

New Delhi: Delhi Pro Volleyball League (DPVL) has been officially launched with backing of the Delhi Volleyball Association, along with support from the Delhi Olympic Association. Former national volleyball players Neeti Rawat and Jasoda Gulliya officially announced the Delhi Pro Volleyball League, which will take to the court in 2026. Kuldeep Vats, President, Delhi Olympic Association and Joint Secretary, Volleyball Federation of India, was present at the official announcement and assured full support to the league.

The league will feature six franchises and include players from Delhi as well as across the country. IANS

