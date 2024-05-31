Demark squad for Euro 2024: Christian Eriksen completes fairytale return

NEW DELHI: Playmaker Christian Eriksen, whose last outing at the European Championship for Denmark ended in a heart attack witnessed by millions watching around the world, has been included in Kasper Hjulmand’s squad for Euro 24 in Germany.

The 32-year-old was among the 26 names announced on Thursday for the tournament in which Denmark play Slovenia, England and Serbia in Group C, but there was no place for English-born midfielder Matt O’Riley, despite a fine season with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Eriksen sent fans into shock in 2021 when he sank to the turf at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen in the Danes’ Euro opener against Finland. He recovered and with the aid of an implanted heart device resumed his playing career. He will be joined in Germany by Manchester United team mate Rasmus Hojlund and is expected to have a more central role in the Danish midfield, with Club Brugge winger Andreas Skov Olsen taking over his old position on the right. Agencies

Also Read: European Championship (Euro 2024): Marten De Roon to miss Euros following injury

Also Watch: