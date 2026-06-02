Deniz Undav Brace Inspires Germany’s 4-0 Rout of Finland in World Cup Warm-Up

MUNICH: Deniz Undav scored twice and set up another as Germany cruised to a 4-0 win over Finland in Mainz in its final home warm-up before the World Cup.

Handed a rare start with Champions League finalist Kai Havertz yet to join the set-up, Undav terrorised the outclassed Finns alongside 18-year-old Lennart Karl on his Germany debut.

Undav was subbed out with injury just after scoring in one possible setback on an otherwise comfortable night for the Germans. Jamal Musiala, playing his first Germany match since March 2025 after missing much of the season with a broken leg, scored on his return, while Florian Wirtz also got on the scoresheet.

Finland, ranked 73rd in the world, was no match for the four-time World Cup winner, which has one final friendly before the tournament remaining.

The Germans play World Cup co-host the United States in Chicago on Saturday, before opening their campaign against Curacao on June 14. Agencies

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