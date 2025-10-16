Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Advance to Round 2 in Thrilling Match

Odense: Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty survived a scare before progressing to the men's doubles second round with a thrilling win over Scotland's Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley at the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament in Odense on Wednesday.

Satwik and Chirag, who reached back-to-back finals at the Hong Kong Open and China Masters, rallied from a game down to beat Christopher and Matthew 17-21, 21-11, 21-17 in their opening match.

The sixth-seeded Indian pair, who claimed their second World Championships bronze earlier this year in Paris, will next face Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan. Agencies

Also Read: Siraj named ‘Impact Player of the Series’, says ‘every wicket felt like five wickets’