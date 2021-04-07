Deportivo Alaves sack coach Abelardo Fernandez

MADRID: Deportivo Alaves have sacked coach Abelardo Fernandez after a disastrous spell in charge of the club that has lasted less than three months.



Fernandez leaves his second period as Alaves coach with the club from the city of Vitoria bottom of La Liga with 23 points from 29 games, Xinhua news reports.

He returned to Alaves after Pablo Machin was sacked on January 11 following defeat to Cadiz. Hopes were high as his first 18 months in Vitoria saw him save the club from relegation in his first season and have them battling for a place in Europe for much of his second campaign.

However, his second period at the club has been a complete disaster, starting with a 5-0 Copa del Rey defeat to Almeria and has continued with eight defeats, two draws and just one win from his 11 league games in charge, taking just five points from a possible 33. IANS

