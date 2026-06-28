Deschamps to Rejoin France Squad in Boston After Attending Mother’s Funeral

NEW YORK: France manager Didier Deschamps will rejoin his squad in Boston on Saturday after returning to France to attend his mother’s funeral, following Les Bleus’ 4-1 victory over Norway on Friday.

Assistant coach Guy Stephan took charge in Deschamps’ absence as France sealed top spot in Group I with a perfect nine-point haul.

“I have big thoughts for Didier. We are happy that he comes back,” Stephan said after the match. “He will be with us tomorrow at training. Our duo will be reunited and we will get ready for the big games coming up.”

Deschamps will have a few days to settle back with the squad before France faces Sweden in the round of 32 on June 30 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Agencies

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