Dev-Sinha leads Indian charge, Sweeny-Watanabe top doubles field at Delhi Open

New Delhi: S. D. Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha will lead the Indian challenge as the highest-ranked all-Indian duo in the main draw at the Delhi Open 2026, set to be held at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi from February 16–22.

Australia’s Dane Sweeny and Japan’s Seita Watanabe will headline a competitive doubles field for the ATP Challenger event, which features a strong mix of established doubles specialists and singles players doubling up, adding depth and intrigue to the draw.

Sweeny and Watanabe enter as the top-ranked pair in the field with a combined team ranking of 265. Watanabe, ranked 127 in doubles, joins forces with Sweeny, who sits at 138 in singles, forming one of the most formidable combinations in the tournament.

Leading the Indian challenge will be S D Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha, the highest-ranked all-Indian duo in the main draw. Dev (219) and Sinha (243) will look to capitalise on familiar home conditions as they take on a seasoned international field.

The doubles draw also underlines the tournament’s depth, with five players competing in both singles and doubles — Jay Clarke (Great Britain), Sweeny (Australia), Michael Geerts (Belgium), Daniel Michalski (Poland), and Rio Noguchi (Japan). IANS

