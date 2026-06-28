Devika shocks Gunji as Srikanth, Rounak march into US Open badminton semifinals

Fullerton: Thailand Masters champion Devika Sihag defeated third seed Riko Gunji of Japan, while Rounak Chouhan advanced to the US Open badminton semifinals, continuing his impressive streak. Devika maintained her composure during the crucial moments of both games, winning against Gunji 22-20, 21-19 in the women’s singles quarterfinals on Friday. Meanwhile, Chouhan beat Israel’s Misha Zilberman 23-21, 21-11 in only 38 minutes, securing his first men’s singles BWF World Tour Super 300 semifinal.

Later that day, former world number one Kidambi Srikanth defeated Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei 21-9, 12-21, 21-8 in the quarterfinals, boosting hopes for an all-India final on Sunday.

In the semifinals, Chouhan will compete against eighth seed Su Li Yang of Chinese Taipei, while Srikanth will face the fourth seed Yudai Okimoto of Japan.

Meanwhile, Devika will compete against second seed Line Christophersen in the semifinal. The Danish player defeated India’s Tanvi Sharma in the quarterfinals with scores of 21-16, 11-21, 21-11. In the other quarterfinal, Rakshitha Sree lost to Canada’s Rachel Chan with scores of 15-21, 21-16, 21-12. IANS

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