Devika Sihag Clinches Historic Super 300 Title at Thailand Masters

Bangkok: Young Indian badminton player Devika Sihag has etched her name in the history books as she won the women’s singles crown at the Thailand Masters Super 300 tournament on Sunday. Devika has become only the third Indian shuttler, after stalwarts PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, to win a women’s singles title in a Super 300.

The 20-year-old shuttler from Haryana was declared the winner after her opponent, Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei, retired hurt during the final due to a hamstring problem. IANS

