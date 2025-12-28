Dhaka Capitals assistant coach dies after collapsing ahead of BPL clash

Sylhet: Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki died on Saturday after collapsing suddenly at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium minutes before his team’s opening Bangladesh Premier League match was to commence against Rajshahi Warriors.

Team staff and medical personnel immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) after Zaki, 59, collapsed on the ground during his team’s pre-match preparation. He was taken by ambulance to Al Haramain Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The match went ahead as per the original schedule, with the players, coaches and match officials observing a minute’s silence for Zaki. “The Bangladesh Cricket Board deeply mourns the passing of Mahbub Ali Zaki (59), Specialist Pace Bowling Coach of the BCB Game Development Department and Assistant Coach of Dhaka Capitals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2026.

“He passed away today, 27 December 2025, in Sylhet at around 1:00 PM (afternoon). Mahbub Ali Zaki’s dedication and invaluable contribution to the development of fast bowling and Bangladesh cricket will be remembered with profound respect and gratitude.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the entire cricketing fraternity at this time of immense loss,” said the BCB in a statement on Saturday. IANS

