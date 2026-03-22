Dhoni's Final Bow: IPL 2026 Set to Be His Last Year with CSK

New Delhi: Former India batter Robin Uthappa said he is expecting for IPL 2026 to be MS Dhoni’s final year of playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), adding that the five-time champions should look to persist with Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain instead of replacing him with Sanju Samson.

At 44, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dhoni will be playing in his 19th edition of the IPL. “I don’t think CSK should hand over the leadership duties to Sanju Samson. You have to give Ruturaj Gaikwad time to settle as captain. He has been leading the team since 2024. No matter what people say, he is coming out of the shadow of MS Dhoni.

“You want him to come out completely and stand in his own light. You want to see what he can produce. You want him to lead the team when MS is not playing and stand on his own, without that overwhelming feeling of always being under that energy. So I think you can see Dhoni being a little more hands-off.

“IPL 2026 is likely to be his last year in the yellow jersey. I see him playing more of a mentor-cum-player role this year. I don’t see him batting at number seven. I see him batting at number eight. Knowing that he is on his way out, he wants to wean himself out.” IANS

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