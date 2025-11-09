Dhruv Jurel scores back-to-back centuries in 2nd unofficial Test

Bengaluru: Dhruv Jurel notched up his second century in the second unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Jurel got his hundred in 159 deliveries with the help of 12 fours. He reached the triple digit mark with a four off Tiaan van Vuuren as India extended its lead to 370.

Jurel became became the second India-A player to register centuries in each innings of an ‘A-Test’ match after Naman Ojha (219* & 101*), who did it against Australia A in Brisbane back in July 2014.

He came in to bat when India was 108/4 when Rishabh Pant was forced off the field. He was hit twice in the morning: first on his left arm, and then near in groin region off Tshepo Moreki’s bowling.

Jurel and Harsh Dubey (84) added 184 runs in a partnership that spanned for 250 deliveries.

The 24-year-old scored a ton in the first innings as well at a crucial juncture with India A, which was asked to bat first, struggling at 126 for seven when he walked in.

Jurel got off the mark with a six but soon had to rein in his attacking instincts as South Africa A continued to pick wickets at the other end.

The wicketkeeper-batter then forged a 79-run stand for the eighth wicket with Kuldeep Yadav, facing 173 balls to help India A claw its way back into the contest. He reached his hundred off 145 deliveries, hitting nine fours and two sixes. It was his fourth First-Class century. He finished unbeaten on 132 as India A was bowled out for 255. Agencies

