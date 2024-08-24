Diamond League: The two-word advice that saw Neeraj Chopra throw his season's best

Lausanne: Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has revealed that an advice to "stay relaxed" from his Kenyan counterpart Julius Yego proved decisively helpful in calming his racing mind before he pulled off a season's best effort to finish second in the Diamond League in Lausanne.

The performance was a marginal improvement on the 89.45m he achieved in the Paris Olympics a few days ago. Only the top three after five rounds can make the final attempt.

"(Anderson) Peters threw 90m, my body didn't feel good but the fighting spirit was nice today. I really liked my comeback. In the last throw I didn't think too much, just gave my best," Chopra told the host broadcaster in the mixed zone.

"In the first throw, I thought I will do this, I will do that but in the last throw, I did not, also Julius Yego said 'relax, you will throw far'. I tried to relax," he added.

Yego finished sixth with an effort of 83m.

Chopra said the competition on the day was "strange" as he did not feel he was up to it when he started.

"...in the beginning I did not think I will throw very far but in the end it was good," he said.

Asked how deep into the season he intends to compete, the Indian said, "May be two or one competitions and then finish the season. I am not sure, may be Brussels (Diamond League finale)."

With seven points from Thursday's second-place finish, Chopra is joint third alongside German Julian Weber in Diamond League standings with 15 points. Peters jumped to top spot with 21 points.

Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, who finished seventh (82.03m) on Thursday, is in second spot with 16 points. Agencies

Also Read: Paris Olympics silver medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to participate in Lausanne Diamond League meet

Also Watch: