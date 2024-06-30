Diana Shnaider Triumphs Over Donna Vekic to Claim First WTA Title at Bad Homburg Open

Homburg: Diana Shnaider won her first WTA title on grass, beating Donna Vekic 6-3 2-6 6-3 in the final of the Bad Homburg Open on Saturday, days before her first appearance in a Wimbledon singles main draw.

A thrilling first set saw Russia’s Shnaider make a clinical start to go 3-1 up before Croatian Vekic’s powerful returns made her work hard to hold every serve. Shnaider saved two break points as she went 5-2 up with the game going through seven deuces before the Russian could hold. Her next serve also saw a prolonged battle with Vekic saving three set points, but Shnaider fought back from seven break points and landed an ace to win the set.

The momentum was with Vekic going into the second set and she quickly got her first break of the match to go 2-0 up, before breaking again to take the match into the final set.

The third set began on an even keel with both players breaking early, but the 20-year-old Shnaider remained calm under pressure and broke Vekic’s serve twice in a row to clinch victory. Agencies

