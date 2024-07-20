Discussions underway with other state associations for hybrid pitches installation: Paul Taylor

New Delhi: Paul Taylor, former England cricketer who is now the International Sales Director - Cricket at SIS Pitches, said discussions are underway with other state associations and academies for more hybrid pitches installation in India.

In May this year, SIS Pitches introduced a first-of-its-kind ‘hybrid pitch’ at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium in Dharamshala. “We have received a positive response from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Dharamshala after installing eight pitches (four on the main square and four practice wickets). Currently, we are in discussions with other state associations and academies, many of which have shown interest.

“We are confident that we can replicate what we have done in Dharamshala to other venues. Hybrid cricket pitches, while are predominantly grass, offer more consistent bounce and allow for more matches throughout the season due to their increased durability.

Although these pitches still require care and attention, they demand fewer running repairs compared to traditional grass pitches, which can suffer damage in wet weather or develop foot holes at the creases,” says Taylor in a conversation with IANS.

Asked about how Indian pitch curators have reacted towards learning more about hybrid pitches, Taylor said, “Our efforts to advocate and spread awareness about hybrid cricket pitches have been met with significant interest and positive reactions from the curators.

“Some are keen to learn about the technology and benefits of hybrid pitches. The idea of pitches that offer the best of both worlds—natural grass with enhanced durability and reduced maintenance requirements is particularly appealing.”

With T20 leagues growing at a quick pace domestically and internationally, the role of curators becomes extremely critical in managing and maintaining the pitches so that various matches go on smoothly.

“The role of curators has become increasingly critical with more number of matches being added to the calendar. Their expertise directly impacts the quality of gameplay, player performance, and the overall success of matches and tournaments. With more matches being scheduled, pitches need to be more durable and resilient to withstand constant use.

“Curators play a key role in ensuring that pitches remain in prime condition, providing consistent bounce, pace, and turn, which are essential for fair and competitive cricket. They must adapt to various environmental and climatic conditions, making their knowledge and experience invaluable.

“Their ability to manage these variables ensures that pitches are safe and perform well, regardless of the location or time of year. Finally, curators must balance competing needs, creating surfaces that provide an even contest between bat and ball. Their expertise in achieving this balance is crucial for maintaining the integrity and appeal of the sport,” elaborated Taylor.

Couple of days ago, SIS Pitches has unveiled a guide to cricket pitch systems, which talks about various types of surfaces prepared, as well as challenges in pitch preparation and types of damage caused to them.

“Pitches have gained significant prominence, particularly with the increasing number of matches and a packed cricket calendar. A well-prepared pitch contributes greatly to the success of events and is well-received by players.

“Following the successful launch of India’s first hybrid cricket pitch in Dharamshala, we recognized the importance of not only strengthening grassroots cricket in India through the creation of hybrid pitches but also of informing the cricket community about the different playing surfaces.

“This guide aims to provide the cricket community with the knowledge necessary to make informed decisions that enhance the quality and longevity of cricket pitches. Our goal is to be a catalyst for growth by leveraging our expertise and cutting-edge technology to support the Indian cricket community in maintaining high-performance playing surfaces that meet the demands of modern cricket. We hope this guide will serve as a tool in ensuring that appropriate pitches are constructed and always kept in prime condition,” concluded Taylor. IANS

Also Read: Don’t want this type of pitch at any game, says Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody on semis strip

Also Watch: